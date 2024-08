Dictator Vladimir Putin met with his security council last week to discuss the Kursk situation | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY BABUSHKIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Ukrainian troops that invaded Russia’s Kursk region a week ago are in control of a total of 28 locations, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said on Monday (12) in a telematic meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other authorities.

“Currently, the situation in the region is complex. At the moment, there are 28 localities under enemy control, the depth of penetration into the territory of the Kursk region is 12 kilometers and the width is 40 kilometers,” Smirnov said at the meeting, which was broadcast on state television.

The governor said that around 2,000 people live in these 28 locations and added that “their fate is unknown.”

“We have 12 civilians killed and 121 wounded, including 10 children,” Smirnov said at the meeting chaired by Putin and attended by defense and security officials and the governors of the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, neighboring Kursk.

The governor reported that 121,000 people have already been evacuated from the border region with Ukraine and another 60,000 are expected to do the same.

“The problem is that there is no clear front line, there is no understanding of where the combat units [das Forças Armadas ucranianas] are located,” commented Smirnov, who insisted that “it is very important to know where the enemy is located.”