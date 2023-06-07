Kiev would launch its counteroffensive. This was supported by the former president and number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. “The enemy has long promised a major counter-offensive. And it also seems to have started something. We have to stop the enemy and then launch an offensive,” he said on Telegram.

BAKHMUT

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian army went on the offensive for three daysKiev’s forces advanced between 200 and 1,100 meters in different areas in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, quoted by Ukrinform.

In Bakhmut we went “from defense to offensive, we are on the third day. The enemy is forced to try to hold their positions, but they can’t. They don’t have enough forces, we have destroyed many enemy soldiers,” Maliar said, explaining that it is the regular Russian Airborne Forces soldiers who fight, while the Wagner mercenaries are in the rear.

BELGOROD

The Ukrainian military has shelled Russia’s Belgorod region more than 500 times in the past 24 hours with 460 shells fired at the Shebekino municipal district. This was reported by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram, specifying that “26 explosive devices fired by drones were also recorded. There were no victims, although in Shebekino the attacks were mostly carried out on residential areas”.