Tourist scared by swarm of wasps suffers heart attack on Italian beach

Ukrainian tourist scared by swarm of wasps on European beach, tried to hide from them in water and did not survive. Details of the story shared edition of L’Unione Sarda.it.

The 47-year-old engineer was vacationing with his family in the Italian city of Crotone. When the man went to the beach, he was attacked by insects to which he was allergic. Trying to escape the wasps, the tourist jumped into the sea so that they would not sting him. According to the source, the Ukrainian’s heart stopped in the water.

Related materials:

Rescuers pulled the victim’s body onto the shore. At first they thought the man had suffered a stroke. anaphylactic shockbut the examination did not reveal any bites. According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was a heart attack.

In early July, a swarm of wasps bit six children in a Moscow kindergarten. Some of the children developed a severe allergic reaction.