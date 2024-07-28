Crotone – It was not the stings of the swarm of wasps that caused the death of the 47-year-old Ukrainian engineer who died yesterday on the beach of Crotone. This was announced by the Carabinieri who are investigating what happened in the free beach section of Viale Magna Grecia. The inspection of the body, in fact, did not find any insect bites on the body of the Ukrainian tourist: the hypothesis is that the man died of a heart attack or cardiac arrest caused by the fear of being attacked by the swarm knowing he was allergic. This morning, meanwhile, the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Voce, ordered the closure of the stretch of beach where the Ukrainian engineer died yesterday.

The order prohibiting the use of the beach was decided following a note from the provincial command of the Fire Department informing the Municipality of the impossibility of proceeding with a complete remediation of the insects "since the hymenoptera were stationed along the stretch of beach having made holes in the sand". The closure of the beach, which was monitored by several local police patrols on Sunday morning, will continue for the entire duration of the remediation operations by specialized personnel.

The mayor: “It has never happened before”

“It’s the first time it’s happened, we’re sorry: dying in such a tragic way is truly sad, the whole community is shocked. I made an order to delimit the area where the Ukrainian engineer died yesterday and check that there are no wasp nests. It seems that the coroner did not find any insect bites on the man’s body, so it is assumed that he was ill due to the strong fright as the engineer knew he was allergic. Hypothesis obviously. Now we will have to wait for further investigations”. This was said to theAdnkronos the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Voce who immediately after hearing the tragic news, in agreement with the firefighters engaged in the remediation of the insects, ordered the closure of the stretch of beach affected by the death. In fact, “this morning there were no bathers”.

