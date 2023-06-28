Ukrainian | The Ukrainian administration reprimanded the mayor of Kyiv for the city’s bomb shelters

The reprimand is related to the incident in which three people died after falling outside the bomb shelter during a Russian air attack.

Ukrainian On Tuesday, the administration reprimanded the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko related to the city’s bomb shelters, reports news agency Reuters.

The reprimand is related to an incident in which three people died after falling outside a bomb shelter during a Russian airstrike in Kiev on June 1.

As a result of the incident, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi ordered an inspection of all bomb shelters in the city. The inspection found that only 15 percent of Kyiv’s shelters were fit for purpose and 44 percent were easily accessible, reports Reuters.

According to the news agency, Kyiv has a total of 4,655 bomb shelters.

The administration also said it had fired two chiefs and two acting chiefs from the military administration in Kyiv, Reuters reports. Further actions regarding the mayor are still unclear.