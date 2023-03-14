Ukrainian tennis star Lesia Tsurenko has given up on Indian Wells with a panic attack. The world number 95 said she was “shocked” after a conversation with WTA boss Steve Simon in which she discussed tensions related to the war in her native country.

“The reason for my withdrawal was a panic attack. Officially it says it was for personal reasons, but in reality I was dealing with breathing problems and hysteria,” Tsurenko told Ukrainian media.

Tsurenko would face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third round. Since the invasion of Ukraine, some tennis players refuse to play against tennis players from Russia or Belarus, who can participate in tournaments under a neutral flag. Players have also refused to shake hands with their Russian or Belarusian opponents afterwards.



According to him, I shouldn’t care about the opinion of others Lesia Tsurenko

“A few days ago I had a conversation with the boss of the WTA and I was stunned by what I heard. He told me that he himself did not support the war, but if players from Russia and Belarus do, it is their opinion. According to him, I should not care about the opinion of others,” says Tsurenko.

According to Tsuerenko, several tennis players from Ukraine are wondering whether Simon’s position is still tenable. The WTA released a statement and expressed support for Ukraine.

Reportedly, Wimbledon plans to welcome the Russian and Belarusian tennis players back to Wimbledon this summer. The Russians and Belarusians were banned from the grand slam tournament in London last year.





