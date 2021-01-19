Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk spoke about how she endures a strict quarantine before the start of the Australian Open. It is reported by “Big Tennis of Ukraine”.

According to the athlete, during the day she has panic attacks. “It was such that I just sat in the middle of the room and practically started crying, because I wanted to go out into the fresh air,” said the tennis player. At the same time, Kostyuk added that she was trying to keep herself busy with training.

The 2021 Australian Open Grand Slam will take place in Melbourne from 8 to 21 February. The prize fund will be $ 54.5 million.

The organizers of the competition went to unprecedented security measures in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes who flew on the same planes with infected passengers must be under strict quarantine. They are not allowed to leave their rooms, even for training. Among such players was Kostyuk.