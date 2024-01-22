the case

There is controversy over the gesture of Elizaveta Kotliar, the 16-year-old Ukrainian tennis player, who shook hands with her Russian opponent Vlada Minchova after losing 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open junior tournament. Ukrainian Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi announced an investigation into the act, declaring: “We are studying the reasons for such an act. To ensure that the decisions we take are balanced, we will listen to Elizaveta and her parents.” The tennis player's father, Konstantin, responded on social media by stating: “I don't want to make excuses but to explain: Lisa is only 16 years old and has no experience yet. Unfortunately she was not able to control her emotions and made a gesture for her automatic, without realizing that her rival was an athlete from the country that attacked our homeland. It was a mistake, Lisa is very sorry about it and promises it won't happen again.”

