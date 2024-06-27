Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk posed topless for the fashion magazine Vogue Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted photo, the 21-year-old athlete appeared before the camera in a white flared skirt, pressing her hands to her bare chest. At the same time, makeup artists applied a minimal amount of makeup to her face, and stylists, in turn, gathered her hair into a tight ponytail.

It is known that rower-canoeist Lyudmila Luzan, Paralympic swimmer Anna Gontar, Paralympic swimmer Daniil Chufarov, track and field athlete Oksana Zubkovskaya and other Ukrainian athletes also took part in the shooting of the glossy publication.

Last September, American supermodel of Palestinian-Dutch origin Gigi Hadid posed in lingerie for the British online luxury women’s clothing store Net-a-porter. Then the fashion model in a gray Skims brand bra and Cou Cou brand panties appeared in front of the camera of Ukrainian photographer Yulia Gorbachenko.