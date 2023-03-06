Tennis, the 20-year-old Ukrainian Kostyuk wins against the Russian Gracheva and refuses to shake her hand. VIDEO

A victory dedicated to the Ukrainian people against a Russian rival, who did not want to shake hands at the end of the match: the 20-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk she captured her first WTA title in Austin, Texas, edging out the 22-year-old Varvara Gracheva in two sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Kostyuk and Gracheva, as expected, didn’t say goodbye after the game but in fact it seems more like an initiative by Varvara than by Marta… pic.twitter.com/ugpE1QokCA — Frangesco (@anxstennisboy) March 5, 2023

At the end of the game the Kostyuk, number two in Ukrainian women’s tennis, avoided the traditional handshake with her rival. Already in the past the Kostyuk he explained that he would not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian rivals who did not condemn outright the invasion of Ukraine and in September it had escaped the greeting of the Belarusian rival Victoria Azarenka garlic US Open.

“Just say they don’t want the war it makes us Ukrainians seem to want war,” observed the 20-year-old from Kiev. The Ukrainian tennis player dedicated this success to her country and to “all the people who are fighting and dying”. “Obviously in my position this success is very special “, he added.

