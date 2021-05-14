Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremskaya explained the ingestion of doping into the body. Reported by Spiegel.

According to the publication, at the first hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), she stated that the prohibited substances were found in her because of sex with her ex-boyfriend. At the same time, the young man denies the charges. He also had a blood test. Later, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) requested a hair sample from him, to which he refused.

It is noted that if Yastremskaya’s libel is confirmed, additional sanctions will be applied to her. The trial of the Ukrainian woman is scheduled for the second half of May.

20-year-old Yastremskaya was suspended from the competition on November 24 last year after passing a positive doping test. Metabolites of a prohibited substance – mesterolone – were found in her body. She is currently ranked 32nd in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.