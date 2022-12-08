Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

Russian troops have withdrawn from Cherson. The occupiers must have tortured the population for months. Now new details are coming to light.

Cherson – In November, Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from Cherson in the background of the Ukraine war. Since then the city has been under Ukrainian control again. Little by little, details of the Russian occupation of the city on the Dnieper River are becoming known.

In the course of a sham referendum, Russia had claimed that the population agreed to an annexation and that the occupiers received it positively. However, most residents were forced to vote in the presence of armed soldiers, reports the deputy chairman of the Kherson regional parliament, among others daily News. A large number of witnesses also reported torture and violence.

Torture in Ukraine war: Man from Cherson imprisoned for 25 days

An office building in Kherson was used by Russian troops as a torture facility, the US-funded broadcaster reported Radio FreeEurope. The station spoke to a man who claims to have been held there for 25 days. He says: “They had investigators and a torturer. They called him ‘the specialist’.” He was always summoned when someone was about to be tortured. That was his only job.

The man was Russian, between 40 and 45 years old, bald and with a beard. In addition, he always wore sunglasses: “No mask or balaclava, just glasses.” The witness also claims that Russian soldiers shot at him when they arrived in Kherson. As proof, he shows the entry and exit points of the ball. After his release from the hospital, he was finally arrested.

Russian occupiers are said to have tortured in Cherson – electric shocks and beatings

“They took me to a basement, put me on a chair, handcuffed me to the heating pipe and started torturing me,” says the man. “They hit me and asked who I know in Territorial Defense, if I have guns and where they are, if I know anyone in the police force, law enforcement officers or judges who have guns. Of course I said I didn’t know anyone. This went on for five days. They tortured me for five days.”

The occupiers beat him with a cable and suffocated him with a gas mask. The next day they shocked him with a machine for an hour. At night he continued to sleep chained on the concrete floor.

After 25 days, they forced him to say for a propaganda video in front of the camera that the defenders of Ukraine had surrendered – because “resistance is impossible and pointless”, the man quotes the words of the occupiers. He was allowed to go the next morning.

Handcuffs and electric shocks: Witnesses report torture in Kherson

The man is said to have been just one of many victims of torture during the eight-month occupation. the German wave tells of two young people who were tortured for being part of pro-Ukrainian chat groups or for having Ukrainian flags at home. They also report shackles, beatings and electric shocks. Also the The Russian occupying forces used the police station in Cherson as a place of torture used.

Even after the retreat of the occupiers, the residents of Cherson are not safe. Shortly after being liberated by Ukrainian forces, Russian troops continued shelling the city. (lrg)