From: Fabian Müller

Ukrainian vehicles are clearly marked, similar to Russian ones. Meanwhile, Kiev is setting up a military command post in Kursk.

Kursk – A single letter, a white “Z”, was emblazoned on many Russian vehicles in the spring of 2022 when they invaded Ukraine. To this day, the Russian military uses the letter as a military and propaganda symbol. Especially in Russia, but also in other countries, Putin-Fans and supporters of the Russian war of aggression put a “Z” on their cars.

Now the British newspaper reports The Telegraphthat during the attack on the Russian region of Kursk, all Ukrainian vehicles bear the same symbol: a white triangle. Tanks, trucks, combat vehicles are all marked with this symbol, which is either sprayed on or attached with adhesive tape. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive, around 180,000 Russian citizens have had to be evacuated from the Kursk region and the neighboring Belgorod region.

Answer to Russian “Z”: Ukrainian vehicles marked with white triangle

Initial observers are now calling the Ukrainian attack – the first invasion on Russian soil since World War II – “Operation Triangle”. More than 20 kilometers behind the Ukrainian-Russian border, near the town of Cherkasskoe Porechnoe, tanks and other vehicles with the symbol have already been spotted, writes The TelegraphEven when Ukrainian soldiers replace the flag with their own in the Russian village of Guevo, their pickup truck is marked with the white triangle.

A Ukrainian combat vehicle in the Kursk region with the white triangle as an identifying mark on the side of the vehicle. © IMAGO / SNA

The marking was first discovered and documented in June this year, when it was used by the Operational Command West group stationed near the border with Belarus. Ukrainian sources say that the tactical marking is only used to distinguish friend from enemy.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv sets up military command in Kursk

Such markings are common in modern warfare, especially when both sides have similar equipment or wear similar uniforms. This is also why Ukrainian soldiers tie yellow or blue ribbons over their uniforms and helmets.

On Thursday, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, Olexander Syrskyj, announced that after the advance in Kursk, Kiev is setting up a military command for the controlled areas. The command will take care of maintaining law and order and the priority needs of the population, Syrskyj said during a meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr ZelenskyMajor General Eduard Moskalev was appointed head of the commandant’s office.

Syrskyj further said that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 towns and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive. The information could not be independently verified. The Ukrainian armed forces have been attacking the Russian Kursk region with a major ground offensive since August 6. It is the first advance of this kind since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. (fmü/dpa)