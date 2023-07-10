Polish intelligence services detain Ukrainian suspected of spying for Russia

The Polish Internal Security Agency has detained a Ukrainian suspected of spying for Russia. This was reported by the press service of Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who coordinates the work of the Polish special services. TASS.

According to the intelligence services, a Ukrainian citizen who has been in Poland since 2019 was detained on July 21. He became the 15th person to be charged with being a member of an organized crime group linked to espionage activities, the report said. The investigation believes that the detainee monitored critical infrastructure in Poland, including military installations.

On June 30, on charges of espionage and participation in a spy network allegedly acting in the interests of Moscow, the Russian hockey player Maxim Sergeyev, who played for the Polish club Zaglembe, was detained. He faces up to ten years in prison. The court decided on his arrest for three months.