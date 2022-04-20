Peter and Sophia can no longer have children. With the help of a Ukrainian surrogate mother, the family wish should nevertheless come true. But a few weeks before the baby was due, the war began.

Peter and Sophia look at Uljana. The video images, so close together on the screen, convey a sense of fleeting closeness. Here the tranquil city of Münster seems not far away from the devastation in embattled Kyiv. It’s the beginning of March and Peter and Sophia want to enable Uljana to escape as quickly as possible. They ask what they can do from Germany.

“Everything will be fine, I can feel that,” says Uljana. “Those two in there can’t wait to get out and meet you.” She rests her hands on her heavily pregnant belly, on the two unborn children who belong to her, but soon to Peter and Sophia as well. The war formed a special community of fate out of them: the Ukrainian surrogate mother and the German couple.