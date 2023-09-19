Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Su-25 shot down by air defense systems over the Zaporozhye region

Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in the sky over the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

The plane was hit by Russian air defense systems, a military department spokesman said.

In total, during the special military operation, 473 Ukrainian aircraft were destroyed, according to the report of the Ministry of Defense.