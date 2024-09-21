Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/21/2024 – 13:24

A massive drone strike has set several weapons depots ablaze in southern and northwestern Russia. Ukraine launched more than 100 drones into Russian territory and occupied Crimea overnight, Russian news sources and the country’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The strikes set fire to a weapons depot that appeared to be in the same city that was hit by Ukrainian drones on Wednesday, wounding 13 people and causing a large fire. Weapons and ammunition depots were also hit in southwestern Russia, prompting speculation that missiles supplied to Moscow by North Korea may have been destroyed.

Explosions 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border

Following a massive Ukrainian drone strike, Russian authorities on Saturday temporarily closed a 100-kilometer (62-mile) stretch of highway and evacuated passengers from a train station after a fire caused a series of explosions near the town of Toropets in Russia’s Tver region, about 380 kilometers (240 miles) northwest of Moscow and 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The highway was reopened hours later.

Posts on local Telegram channels said a missile depot was hit near Toropets, the site of Wednesday’s strike that hit a large weapons depot, causing a huge fire and prompting evacuations. It was not immediately clear whether the same depot was hit again.

Unverified footage circulated on Telegram on Saturday showed a large ball of flames rising into the night sky and dozens of smoke trails from the detonations.

The Tver regional government said emergency services responded to what it claimed was shrapnel from drones shot down by Russian air defense.

Fires in Krasnodar

An ammunition depot and missile arsenal in southwestern Russia also caught fire in a separate attack on Saturday in the Krasnodar region, prompting evacuations of residents after the blaze caused a series of explosions.

Videos on social media showed bright orange clouds rising on the horizon as the booms of detonations rang out almost continuously.

“Emergency situation”

Venyamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar, said on Saturday morning that shrapnel from downed drones had caused “the detonation of explosive objects” near the southern Russian city of Tikhoretsk.

Kondratyev later said 1,200 people had been evacuated from the area and a road had been partially closed. He also declared a “local emergency situation,” writing on social media that the move was aimed at “organizing assistance to people and promptly resolving all issues related to the incident.”

Russian state media described clouds of smoke rising from two locations near Tikhoretsk.

North Korean missiles?

Unverified claims circulated on Russian Telegram channels and in Ukrainian media that one of the targets could have housed missiles supplied by North Korea.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that “at least 2,000 tons of weapons, including missiles supplied by North Korea” were destroyed in the night raid on depots in southern and northwestern Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in any of the Russian regions.

A separate Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday injured a tractor driver in the Belgorod region of southern Russia, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

12-year-old boy killed in Ukraine

In Ukraine, a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women were killed when Russian missiles struck overnight in Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, local governor Serhii Lysak said on Saturday.

Lysak said the missiles struck “in the middle of the night when the city was sleeping,” wounding three more people, destroying two buildings and damaging 20 others.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, 15 people, including teenagers, were wounded by Russian airstrikes on Friday night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, more than double the number initially reported. Shortly after the attack, Terekhov said seven civilians, including girls aged 10 and 17 and another 12, were wounded after Russian Su-34 fighter jets dropped precision-guided bombs on three districts of Kharkiv.

Russian drone and artillery strikes on Saturday also wounded two men in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, the local governor’s office said.

md (AP, AFP)