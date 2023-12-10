Ukraine should consider whether participating in the Paris Olympics next year is in the country’s interest, Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi has said, two days after the IOC’s decision to conditionally admit athletes from Russia and Belarus to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. According to Bidnyi, participation is impossible in any case if the IOC does not change its ‘non-constructive position’.

#Ukrainian #sports #minister #doubts #Olympic #Games #Russians #allowed #participate