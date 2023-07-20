Ignat said that Russia used this type of missile for the first time, explaining that it is difficult to detect and shoot it down.

The Onyx missiles are designed to destroy boats and ships, and they fly at a speed of Mach 2.6, or more than 3,000 kilometers per hour.

And when launched, this type of missile can climb high to save fuel, and when approaching the target, it can actually fly 10-15 meters above the water to destroy the ship.”

The “Onyx 3M55” missile is considered one of the best missiles in the class of naval missiles. It was designed as a naval anti-ship missile.

The Onyx missile, a cruise missile, can destroy an aircraft carrier at a range of 600 km, according to Russian media.

The “Onyx” missile forms the basis of the Russian “Bastion” coastal missile system, whose platforms can destroy both sea and land targets.

Since the launch of the special military operation, this system has begun to strike important Ukrainian strategic targets.

As announced by the Ukrainian General Staff, fourteen Russian missiles and twenty-three drones were destroyed during the past twenty-four hours.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the Russian forces focus their main efforts on preventing the further advance of the Ukrainian forces on the axes of Kherson and Zaporizhya.