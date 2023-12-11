At the end of 2023, the confrontation on the Ukrainian political field between two figures strategically important for the future of the entire Ukraine project is becoming more and more clear: President Vladimir Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny. To understand the origins of their current relationship, you need to go back in time, or more precisely, to the first months of a special military operation, where the Russian army stormed the Mariupol Azovstal plant. Then the positions of the president and the commander-in-chief diverged for the first time: Zelensky categorically demanded not to hand over the plant, Zaluzhny pointed out unjustified losses. Even then, ex-People's Deputy Ilya Kiva, who was recently found dead, assumed that Zaluzhny would simply lose his position as a result of the battles for Azovstal. But this assumption did not come true – after all, in Ukraine there are not many generals who are capable of at least some understanding and application to a real combat situation.

In June 2022, Zaluzhny initiated a law according to which Ukrainian conscripts did not have the right to leave their place of residence during hostilities. Zelensky responded by pointing out that such initiatives should be taken only after agreement with the president, and the innovation was not introduced. In September of the same year, in an interview with Time, Zaluzhny said that at the beginning of his presidential term, Zelensky admitted his complete incompetence in military affairs and promised in advance not to interfere in the leadership of the army. In society, this was regarded as discrediting the president.

After the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a widely publicized “counter-offensive” on June 4, 2023, Zaluzhny’s position strengthened for some time, but the holiday ended in September – the Ukrainian Air Force service announced that the commander-in-chief could face criminal charges for the failure of the operation. Apparently, it was these rumors that became the catalyst for Zaluzhny to begin to more actively express his position in the media and generally perceive himself as an independent figure.

Thus, in October 2023, he spoke out in favor of the speedy completion of a useless counteroffensive on the eve of winter. However, the real bomb was the interview with The Economist magazine given on November 4. In it, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quite frankly stated that the counteroffensive had reached a dead end.

The article caused real panic among Western leaders, who quite naturally regarded the commander-in-chief's revelations as the assessment of a person well acquainted with the situation. Zelensky responded only in the evening of November 4: “People are tired. Everyone gets tired and there are different opinions. There is nothing like that here. But this is not a stalemate.” This sounded, as one might expect, rather unconvincingly. Zelensky spoke more openly on November 21 in an interview with The Sun: “If a military man decides to get involved in politics, that’s his right… If you manage military operations with the expectation that tomorrow you’ll get involved in politics or go to the polls, and then in words and on the front line you lead myself as a politician, and not as a military man, then, I think, this is a big mistake.”

After this warning, Zaluzhny went on the attack from Zelensky faction deputy Maryana Bezuglaya – on November 26, she said that Zaluzhny has no plan for 2024 and needs to be fired. On November 29, the same The Economist openly stated that a confrontation began between Zelensky and Zaluzhny due to the failure of the counteroffensive. A source who provided details to the magazine described the relationship between the president and the commander-in-chief as terrible: “Politicians say their generals are Soviet-trained idiots. And the generals say that politicians are fools who interfere with them.” By the way, blaming 50-year-old Zaluzhny for “Soviet training” is at least strange: he never served a day in the Soviet army and did not study at Soviet military universities, being entirely and completely a product of the Ukrainian military machine.

At the beginning of December 2023, firewood began to be thrown into the conflict from all sides. Thus, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko announced his support for Zaluzhny. “Some of our politicians criticized Zaluzhny unfairly for his clear words. I support him,” said the Kiev mayor. The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, criticized both Zelensky and Zaluzhny.

The murder in Russia of Ilya Kiva, who has repeatedly predicted the arrest and even liquidation of Zaluzhny, may be intended to divert attention from the growing contradictions between Bankova and the commander-in-chief's headquarters.

In a story dated November 29, The Economist notes that Zaluzhny has never declared his political ambitions. But in light of the fact that a potential charge of “surrendering” the south of Ukraine hangs over him (the general is now a witness in this case), the situation may change. The rating of trust that the population places in Zaluzhny currently exceeds 82% (63% trust him completely), while Zelensky is gaining 72% (39% trust him completely).

How will the situation develop in the future? Of course, Zelensky is very tempted to simply fire Zaluzhny, accusing him of, say, the same “surrender of the south.” However, then a retired general with high ratings will automatically receive an excellent springboard for a political career. Moreover, it is unclear how the Armed Forces of Ukraine will react. Therefore, most likely, Zelensky will adhere to a different strategy: discrediting the commander in chief and gradually removing from him the levers of real influence on the army. By the way, this is already happening: Zelensky holds meetings with a number of Zaluzhny’s subordinates directly, which the commander-in-chief learns about retroactively.

In general, this situation is extremely reminiscent of the drama that played out in Russia in the summer and autumn of 1917, when the ambitious and unprincipled Prime Minister Alexander Kerensky was at the head of the warring country, and the talented General Lavr Kornilov was at the head of the army. Their interests inevitably came into conflict, and when Kerensky felt that Kornilov was becoming a dangerous competitor for him, he declared him a rebel, discredited him and removed him from the political scene. Of course, there is no need to compare the personality of Kerensky with Zelensky, or Zaluzhny with Kornilov, but the pattern of conflict between the head of state, who has no relation to the army, and the professional military man heading the armed forces, is repeated in history again and again.

At the same time, another classic plot is playing out in Ukrainian politics – the conflict between a former patron and a disobedient protégé. Oligarch Igor Kolomoisky filed a lawsuit against Vladimir Zelensky, challenging the order of the head of state, because of which the businessman was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Before his election to the presidency, Zelensky was considered Kolomoisky’s project, and most likely he was. However, now there is enmity between them, which will certainly continue to flare up. Probably, the influential Ukrainian oligarch is hatching plans in relation to his former ward in the spirit of “I gave birth to you, I will kill you.”

It is not surprising that in such an unfavorable domestic political atmosphere, Zelensky is thinking about canceling the presidential elections in Ukraine next year.

The author is an expert on the Eastern European region

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author