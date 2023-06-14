The head of the parliament, Konstantinov, accused the Ukrainian special services of attempting sabotage in Crimea

On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean Parliament, commented on the sabotage that is taking place on the peninsula. His words lead RIA News.

Konstantinov accused Ukrainian intelligence services of attempting sabotage in Crimea. He noted that they have been taking similar actions since 2014, but the Russian security forces successfully resist them. According to the politician, Kyiv will continue to attack the peninsula, sending various agents to destabilize the situation in the region.

“But I want to disappoint them, they won’t be able to destabilize anything in Crimea. The Crimeans are a very stable community, we know who we are dealing with and are always mobilized in this regard,” he said.

On June 8, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, spoke about a possible offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula. The politician assessed the possibility of an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula and stressed that the Ukrainian military does not shine on the peninsula