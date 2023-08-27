Home page politics

White Wolves against Putin: Ukrainian unit destroys hundreds of tanks from Russia. (Iconic image) © Mykhaylo Palinchak/IMAGO-Images

A special unit in Ukraine is targeting Russian tanks. A video shows what they do. The White Wolves destroy entire tank regiments.

Kiev – Russia repeatedly has to accept heavy losses in the Ukraine war. One unit makes it especially difficult for the Russian armored brigades. The one under that Special unit of Ukraine operating under the name of “White Wolves”.is said to have already destroyed a large number of the tanks from Putin’s ranks.

A video released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shows some of the successful attacks. Both the video and the numbers and information provided by the SBU cannot be independently confirmed at this time. The number of allegedly destroyed tanks from Russia is impressive.

Russian tanks under fire in Ukraine war: White Wolves brag about success video

The White Wolves claim that they have destroyed 216 tanks from Vladimir Putin’s army since February 2022, according to the SBU. Overall should Russia already lost more than 4000 tanks in Ukraine war have.

“Our guys already have 2 destroyed regiments on their account and are persistently finishing the third one!” says the SBU publication on the destruction of Russian tanks in the Ukraine war. According to the information, a tank regiment consists of 94 vehicles. The numbers match the information provided by the news portal Newsweek. Here, citing various agencies, it is written from 31 to 40 tanks per battalion. A regiment consists of three battalions.

In Russia there is probably already a reaction to the high tank losses at the front. As early as July, it became known that tank production in the country would be ramped up massively. But what makes the actions of the White Wolves so successful that the Ukrainian secret service squad destroys Russian tanks in droves?

Russia is losing more and more tanks in the Ukraine war: Ukraine’s tactics are working

Drones have played an important role in the success of Ukrainian units since the start of the large-scale attack on Ukraine. Already during the failed march on Kiev, small drones provided unexpected successes for the units of the territorial defense.

The Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly publish videos showing explosive devices being dropped by drones. The White Wolves also use this tactic, as can be seen from the video. Not only the tanks are hit in the open field, but also those that are partly hiding under trees.

Most recently, Ukraine even destroyed one of the flagships of the Russian armored brigades. A “Terminator 2”, which had been advertised as virtually indestructible until then, was also destroyed by drones. (Lucas Maier)