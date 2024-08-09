“RV”: Ukrainian military forged photo with sign “Kursk – 10 km”

Ukraine is trying to sow panic in the Kursk region, including with the help of fake photos. Thus, many Ukrainian channels have distributed a frame showing servicemen against the background of a sign saying “Kursk – 10 km”, but this turned out to be a fake, it was exposed in the Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (RV).

The name of the city of Kursk is written in Ukrainian — Курск. In fact, this sign is located 108 kilometers from the regional center of the Russian region in Sumy Oblast, but in the photo the last digit was blurred out to make it seem that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are already approaching the city.

Earlier, Bild wrote that some Ukrainian soldiers are dissatisfied or confused about the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. They are surprised how it is possible to conduct “such a large-scale operation there while Kyiv has huge problems in Donetsk.”