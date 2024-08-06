Court sentences three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to 15 years in prison for damaging a bridge in Mariupol

The court sentenced three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for shelling a reinforced concrete bridge in Mariupol. As a result of the damage, transport links between the cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were disrupted and the evacuation of people from the combat zone was complicated. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

Soldiers from the 55th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Maslyanko, Ivan Borisov and Mikhail Skorodko were found guilty under criminal articles 356 (“Use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict”) and 167 (“Intentional damage to someone else’s property”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They were each sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security penal colony.

The investigation and the court established that in February 2022, on a criminal order from the higher political and military leadership, the Ukrainian military fired artillery at the bridge on the N-20 “Slavyansk-Donetsk-Mariupol” highway across the Kalka River near the settlements of Kasyanovka and Grantinoye. Maslyanko, Borisov and Skorodko admitted their guilt in full.

On August 5, it was reported that the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced a Ukrainian soldier to 27 years in a maximum security penal colony for shelling the region’s civilian infrastructure and wounding a civilian.