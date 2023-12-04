Home page politics

Jens Kiffmeier

On the Dnipro the front line has shifted slightly. The Ukrainian government is selling success – the soldiers see it differently. The war of attrition causes heavy losses.

Kherson – Hardly any drinking water, little food and constantly under fire: Ukraine is paying a high price in blood in the offensive on the Kherson front. In particular, the river crossing on the Dnipro turns out to be a real trap – even though the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to see the shift in the line of the front at this point as a success. But there are increasing reports from soldiers that the situation is catastrophic. By the way, it’s similar on the opponents’ side.

In view of the extremely high losses, a soldier has now brutally exposed the conditions on the Dnipro front and sharply criticized the Ukrainian leadership. Whether food, drinking water or suitable equipment – most fighters in this sector of the front felt abandoned by the army leadership, said the British soldier BBC. “Now that the frost is coming, it will only get worse – the real situation will be covered up so no one will change anything,” he lamented in a chat.

Frontline in Ukraine: High death toll on the Dnipro – a soldier accuses

A few weeks ago, the Ukrainian army made an advance north of Kherson as part of its counteroffensive and shifted the front line beyond the Dnipro. For the first time since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the troops had managed to cross the river. Several hundred marines have now dug in on the eastern bank and are trying to establish a bridgehead near the village of Krynky.

A suicide mission: The Dnipro river crossing causes high casualties in the Ukrainian War. © Mstyslav Chernov/dpa

But they are under constant fire. “Every day we sat in the forest and took up fire,” reported the soldier to the BBC, who was part of the operation from the beginning and has since been replaced by fresh forces. “We were trapped – the roads and paths are all littered with mines. The Russians can’t control everything, and we’re taking advantage of it. But their drones are constantly buzzing in the air and are ready to strike as soon as they detect movement.” The river crossing alone was fatal for most of the regiment. “I have seen boats with my comrades on board simply disappear into the water after an impact and be lost forever in the Dnipro River.”

This obviously also creates material problems. The supply of drinking water, food and weapons must be organized via the river. But since the boats are easy prey for the Russian armed forces, one thing is particularly noticeable at the bridgehead: shortages. And on everything.

Current front in the Ukraine war: Soldiers are lacking supplies

For President Zelensky, the river crossing is important. Because the promised counteroffensive is obviously stuck. Despite strenuous efforts, no real terrain gains could currently be achieved before the onset of winter. Only the river crossing on the Dnipro front made progress. Accordingly, the leadership emphasizes the importance of the operation every day. The Ukrainian armed forces maintained their positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and caused “fire damage in the rear of the enemy,” the General Staff wrote in its situation report last Sunday.

But military observers are now more likely to assume a stalemate. Already in November, Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zalushnyj made a comparison Ukraine war with the trench warfare in the First World War – and was rudely whistled back by the political leadership in Kiev.

“Escaped Hell”: Soldiers fight in a war of attrition

But a recently published video reveals how deadlocked the situation on the front actually is. It shows soldiers from Russia who also complain about the situation on the Dnipro front. Like the news portal t-online.de reported, they accuse the Kremlin of sending them into battle in miserable conditions. The soldiers, it is said, had to boil the water from the river and drink it. There is a maximum of canned meat to eat.

And there is no escape – neither on one side nor on the other. “I feel like I escaped hell, but the guys who replaced us last time went to even more hell than we did,” the BBC quoted the Ukrainian soldier as saying. According to the report, the next rotation will be coming soon. “My time to cross the river again is soon.” (jeki)