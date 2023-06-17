Sasha steps dangerously on the accelerator of the green camouflage SUV she’s driving. Her rifle, leaning on the back seat, jumps and accompanies the movement of the vehicle in the curves. She goes with her colleagues to a prominent point on the front where Ukraine is carrying out the counter-offensive from which to locate enemy targets that they then bomb with bomb drones or mortars. The road is not for traveling at 150 kilometers per hour, but at the front almost anything goes to avoid possible attacks. Some columns of smoke appear around from the impact of projectiles and, despite the speed and noise of the engine, the detonations can be heard clearly. Some hidden armored vehicles are seen under the trees and vegetation on the shoulder.

A continuous roar welcomes Mala Tokmachka, a small town in the Zaporizhia region overlooking Novopokrovka, where the Russians are losing some ground in the last few hours, according to the Kiev authorities. It is there where some of the most intense clashes between the artillery of both sides are taking place in the midst of the current military campaign that Ukraine launched two weeks ago.

The destination towards which Sasha’s car is heading, which at some point is about to get on two wheels in the tightest turns, is a dilapidated house that serves as a base for him and his companions. This unit, called the Thor group and which operates under the umbrella of the National Police, carries out tasks of observation and surveillance of the Russians by means of reconnaissance drones. It is an increasingly common way of fighting, from afar and with technology as a weapon. Throughout the day none of these men put their finger on the trigger of their gun. They also do not approach the enemy trenches, although they see them perfectly on their screens.

August, 26, who was a financial auditor before the Russian invasion, prepares to take off one of the reconnaissance drones towards enemy positions in Novopokrovka. Luis De Vega Hernandez

The coordinates obtained with the drones are used to program attacks on those specific points. Sasha, who has already been deployed in Kherson for eight months with this same team and participated in the capture of that city in November, prefers not to offer strategic and tactical details of the counteroffensive, but acknowledges that it is being tough and that they are suffering significant casualties.

More information

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Next to one of the walls of the house that serves as a makeshift barracks, 26-year-old August (none of them give their last name), takes flight in one of those remote-controlled devices. Very shortly after, he is already over the occupied zone. “They are two or three kilometers away,” says one of the young people. August, who carries a small stuffed animal on one shoulder that belonged to a friend who fell in the battle of Mariupol, strives to fix his eyes on the screen in his hands while with his fingers he operates the controls that move the device towards the place wanted. “I see you. I want to kill you ”, he exclaims without losing attention when he observes a group of enemies walking along a road. “A perfect target,” he adds. The reconnaissance operation is followed live on a telephone by a superior who is in the Orijiv area, a few kilometers further to the rear in the Ukrainian positions, and who is the one who finally decides what to do.

Like hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, August was not in the military before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s major invasion launched in February last year. This young man from the kyiv region earned his living as a financial auditor. Until a month ago, when he was trained as a drone operator, he worked as a combat medic on the Kiev, Izium, Lyman or Vuhledar fronts, something he continues to do now, but as a second occupation.

Mikola, with the bomb that he is going to attach to a drone before sending it to explode on Russian positions Luis De Vega Hernandez

The presence of the members of the group in the open is limited to a minimum so as not to give the Russians opportunities to find out their location. “Be careful, it is very likely that the Russian artillery has located us and will fire,” warns August after several round-trip flights with the drone. In addition, the arrival of projectiles from the Russian side also forces them to remain under cover. The blows, which sometimes make the walls of the old house tremble, are incessant both on arrival and departure. Sometimes the whistle that announces them leads everyone to immediately run to safety downstairs in the pantry that now serves as shelter.

The located enemy positions serve to direct the first of the bomb drones towards a line of Russian trenches. Mikola, one of the members of the unit, fastens the bomb, which does not reach one kilo, to the device, which has a camera that allows monitoring its ephemeral mission. This is how, once taken off, through the screen the flight can be observed at all times. When the ditch in which the Russians are sheltering is already a very short distance away, the image is lost. “No signal” reads on the screen. They cannot confirm if the device hit its target. The group of men does not stop in the middle of the network of cables, antennas, mobile phones and drones that come to them through donations.

“In the Orijiv area, separate National Guard units are conducting offensive assault operations” and “despite the significant density of mine-barriers and heavy artillery fire, they have made some progress going deep from 650 to 1,500 meters in the direction of Novopokrovka,” Colonel Mikola Urshalovich said Thursday in an intervention collected by the Ukrinform agency. “Our troops are facing strong enemy resistance and their superiority in number of men and weapons,” acknowledged Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. Ukraine’s army advances “gradually but surely” and “inflicts significant losses” on the invading troops, she added on her Telegram social network account.

The Thor group, however, has another problem. In a few minutes they have already assembled a new bomb drone, but, unlike the previous one, at the moment of takeoff it does not flinch. They all look at him as if trying to make him stand up with the force of their gazes. No one can approach the device and manipulate it, as the attached explosive would explode. What was to be a weapon against the enemy has become a threat to themselves.

Several of the members of the unit follow the flight of a bomb drone near enemy trenches. Luis De Vega Hernandez

Mikola, 32, is seen running around trying to come up with a solution. Having lost his left foot in July of last year after stepping on a mine in Kherson did not prevent him from returning in November with his companions. “I wanted to be with them again as soon as possible,” he says. For more than an hour they invent everything to try to manipulate the damaged drone from a distance while they request help by telephone from specialists. They make long pincers out of two iron bars and a pair of pliers. They also try it with a rope attached to a wire hook. Finally, after more than an hour, they manage to separate the cable that activates the bomb and recover the drone. All unscathed.

The Novopokrovka and Mala Tokmachka area is the scene in which the local army last week lost several armored vehicles and tanks provided by its Western allies to carry out the current military campaign. The images, published by Russian sources, were confirmed by military analysts. The extensive and dense defenses of hundreds of kilometers prepared for months by the invading army pose a challenge for the Ukrainian advance. The Zaporizhia region is key in the counteroffensive, as it hosts a large part of the land corridor that allows Moscow to connect the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed in 2014, with its territory and thus greatly facilitate the logistics of the invasion. Also in Zaporizhia stands the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, occupied by Russia.

In their day to day the members of the unit act not only as a well-oiled war machine. The months of fighting and the difficulties have forged between them, volunteers who did not previously belong to the Armed Forces, a solid friendship. Sasha, who has his wife and his two children, born in 2020 and 2022, in Germany, says that when they achieve victory, he will no longer dedicate himself to fighting professionally. Despite everything, she tries to go to the gym every day in the city of Zaporizhia, where several of them have rented a house. She says that there are times when they have to move with up to 60 kilos on them. “In addition to physical stamina, sport gives me mental strength, discipline and even takes away my fear,” she explains.

In the midst of this climate of camaraderie, humor and the need to release tension become palpable in the middle of the war and with the explosions in the background. They joke and even sing. In one of those moments of some relaxation, one of them lifts the left leg of Mikola’s pants, where the prosthesis that allows him to walk appears. There, on the plastic, they have written in black marker: “Discount on pedicure.”

Several members of the Thor group take shelter underground in Mala Tokmachka, near enemy positions, on the front lines of the Zaporizhia region. Luis De Vega Hernandez

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.