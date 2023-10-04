Ukrainian soldiers may soon wear actual invisibility cloaks, on the model of those imagined by JK Rowling for Harry Potter. Clothing that would allow them to shield their images from drones and cameras. This was announced by the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, explaining that these cloaks would be able to block heat radiation and thus make the wearer invisible to the enemy.

In the works since 2015, the invisibility cloaks are produced by Brave1, a defense technology project sponsored by the Ukrainian government. Originally, the fabric was intended for use by snipers and specialist soldiers in the Donbass region. Now, however, it would be used in the counteroffensive, although it is not clear in what way.