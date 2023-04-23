The war in Ukraine is not only fought on the front lines, its explosions and deaths also take place in the heads of the soldiers. The largest-scale conflict that Europe has seen since World War II will leave hundreds of thousands of soldiers on each side scarred for life, say experts and soldiers interviewed by EL PAÍS. On the Ukrainian side, the authorities are beginning to assume that the consequences for the future, after the return of the military to civilian life, are a problem of the first order.

Ukraine now has close to a million men and women linked to the defense of the country. The Ukrainian General Staff does not provide specific figures, but military sources estimate to this newspaper that close to 500,000 soldiers have had combat experiences on the front line. Thousands of them are already suffering from mental disorders stemming from what they have witnessed. “What we are facing is of unimaginable proportions, and the country is not ready for it,” concludes Robert van Voren, one of the leading experts on psychiatry in the former member states of the Soviet Union.

Van Voren is executive director of the Federation for the Global Initiative in Psychiatry, an organization linked to the defense of human rights in Russia and Eastern Europe. The entity, explains the expert, has been commissioned by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to promote a treatment program for war veterans who end up in prison in the country’s prison system. His team will train units prepared for these veterans in prisons based on methods applied in the United Kingdom. “17% of British veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq have gone to prison,” underlines this Sovietologist Dutch. With this data, he says, the magnitude of the problem is clear.

In Ukraine there is only one center specialized in psychological treatment for combatants in the war. It was inaugurated in June 2022 and depends on the Armed Forces. Its founder, Colonel Oleksandr Vasilkovskii, presents the Kharkiv Rehabilitation Center more like a private initiative than as a State service because they do not receive public funding: they depend on donations. The institution has been established in a former Soviet sanatorium on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second city, in the east of the country, 30 kilometers from the Russian border. In its nine months in operation, it has cared for more than 2,700 soldiers, with a care program that lasts a week and that should prepare them to return to combat.

Sergei Fedorechk (left) is treated at the Kharkiv Rehabilitation Center run by Colonel Vasilkovskii (right). Christian Segura

Sergei Fedorechk will not return to the front for the time being, because he has been deafened by an explosion. On Friday he said an emotional goodbye to Vasilkovskii after finishing his days of recovery in the center of Kharkov. His new partner, a nurse who treated him at the hospital, came to pick him up. Fedorechk is a special forces sergeant in the Air Force. He can barely speak, he looks like a boxer getting up after being knocked out. But he smiles because at the rehab center he has had his first week of peace in over a year.

Vasilkovskii’s objective is for the military to regain a stability that allows them to feel safe to fight again. Both this colonel and the specialist Van Voren and other soldiers interviewed in recent months agree that rotations at the front are less frequent than would be necessary. This means that there are soldiers who are exposed to constant pressure for months. “In an ideal world,” Vasilkovskii points out, “rotations should be every two or three months, but that’s not the case, because our enemy has many more resources than we do.”

The process for entering the Kharkiv Rehabilitation Center begins on the very front. There, military psychologists must identify soldiers suffering from panic attacks, demoralization or suicidal thoughts. Once in Kharkov, these men—they may be accompanied by a relative—are treated from seven in the morning with different therapies, individual and collective: they carry out, among other things, physiotherapy activities to relax the body; exercises in a pool at a temperature of 32 degrees that simulates the prenatal state; relaxation rooms with aromas, salts and also using laser techniques.

Bogdan, a 21-year-old soldier treated at the Kharkiv Rehabilitation Center. Christian Segura

Maxim Baida, a military psychiatrist since 2011, responsible for psychological care for internees in the Kharkiv center, stresses that they cannot care for long-term cases of post-traumatic stress disorder, the main mental illness suffered by soldiers in any war. His priority is that they go back to sleep without nightmares, that they stop feeling guilty for their dead comrades and, above all, that they lose their fear when they return to the front, when they walk down the street or when faced with the anguish for a future that they see as extremely uncertain.

Yuliia Sobolta is a therapist with the DoLadu project, which cares for the wounded in military hospitals in kyiv. Sobolta has been working with soldiers since 2017 for a month, the time they are hospitalized. In DoLadu they do not work thoroughly on the traumas they suffer. They focus on stabilizing patients, providing them with relaxation techniques once they return to the front lines, and meditation, something that the military is accepting for the first time. “It is still somewhat unusual because Ukraine is a conservative society, influenced by orthodox Christianity, and meditation is believed to be an outside religious thing,” she says.

Sobolta points out that the main trauma among combatants is guilt over lost friends, staying alive in a civilian environment, and not being with their comrades. They have also detected a new problem regarding those who fought in the Donbas war, which began in 2014 after the separatist uprising in this eastern region with the support of Russia: “Now we see more hopelessness, they feel that there is no safe place, the vital uncertainty is much greater”.

The pain of dead companions

Viachislav Melnikov is 27 years old and is a sniper in an infantry battalion. Before the war he was a bricklayer. A shell from an enemy tank hit his position and the bruises he suffered left mental scars. He was admitted to the Kharkiv rehabilitation center because every night he had nightmares and suffered from tremors in his extremities. He lives tormented by not having done enough to save dead companions. He doesn’t want to think about the future because it makes him anxious, and he explains that he has been taught methods to keep his head focused. His goal is to return to combat as soon as possible. “It is essential that I do not infect my family with the hatred I feel, I want to feel this hatred at the front, not at home.” He cannot specify the number of enemy soldiers he has killed, but he affirms, with a look that transmits violence, that it is not a trauma for him to have ended the lives of other human beings: “These people are invading my country. I have not gone to Russia to kill civilians. I am protecting our families.”

Viachislav Melnikov, Ukrainian soldier, sniper, undergoing psychological treatment at the Kharkiv Rehabilitation Center. Christian Segura

Sobolta emphasizes the insufficient number of experts that Ukraine has: according to his estimates, in military hospitals, for every 100 soldiers there is a psychologist. In DoLadu they consider it essential that new batches of experts in military mental health be urgently trained. This entity works with the support of the United States Government and points to Israel as a reference. The foundation chaired by Olena Zelenska, wife of the president, Volodímir Zelenski, has a program, in collaboration with the Israeli Government, through which they have already trained some thirty therapists at the Tel Aviv Natal Center for the treatment of victims in areas of conflict.

To design Kharkov’s therapeutic plan, Vasilkovskii claims to have studied care programs for American veterans of the Vietnam War. And he is convinced that since 2014 Ukraine already has enough experience to prepare its experts, more than any NATO army. Both he and the therapist stress the importance of veterans of the war in Donbas, who have proven to be psychologically more resilient. “These men transmit security to the unit and know how to act when a colleague, for example, suffers a blockage”, says Colonel Vasilkovskii.

The positive part, says Van Voren, is that the Ukrainian authorities are aware of the problem because they have been dealing with it since 2014 and because they have been progressively approaching European Union standards for 30 years. The downside, he adds, is that “mental health has never been a priority.” According to his estimates, a third of psychiatric institutions have closed due to the war and a good part of their staff are now refugees outside the country. On the side of the invader, the problem will be greater because Russian psychiatry has isolated itself and because the position of its soldiers is worse, Van Voren laments: “They fight in another country, in an environment where they are hated and come from a society in which who have no moral support.”

