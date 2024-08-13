Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The Kursk offensive is putting Vladimir Putin under enormous pressure. Photos and videos can give an idea of ​​what the front in Kursk looks like.

Kursk – The Ukrainian advance in Kursk shows one thing above all: Vladimir Putin and Russia are not as invulnerable as he would like to make his people believe. Nevertheless, the situation at the front during the Kursk offensive is uncertain. Videos and photos can, however, provide insights into the war in Ukraine. On Monday (12 August), the Ukrainian armed forces released a video of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion on Facebook published.

In the video can be seen removing a Russian flag from a house in the Russian village of Dar’ino in the Kursk region. It is unclear whether the video was also recorded on Monday or from a different day. Dar’ino is about three kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Screenshot from a video of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Army. Three soldiers take down a Russian flag. © 225th Separate Assault Battalion UKraine/Facebook

Photos and videos provide impressions of the Ukraine war and the Kursk offensive

A day earlier, the brigade had shared several pictures on Facebook of captured alleged Russian soldiers – tied up and blindfolded. At the beginning of the Kursk offensive, there were also satellite images showing several Russian soldiers who were also captured by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian troops are also on the advance in the Belgorod region. In a similar video, several Ukrainian soldiers can be seen removing a Russian flag in the village of Poroz in the Belgorod Oblast, as the Kyiv Independent reportedThe soldiers seen in the video presumably belong to the 252nd Battalion.

Ukraine is now said to have conquered around 1,000 square kilometers of land through its Kursk offensive. The Russian governor of Kursk Oblast, Aleksey Smirnov, also confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops and announced that 28 villages are currently under Ukrainian control. Thousands of Russians have meanwhile been evacuated from the region.

Belgorod Region is also affected by the Kursk Offensive

For Putin, the attack and capture of parts of the Kursk region is an embarrassment. On Monday, the Russian autocrat announced: “The main task of the Ministry of Defense is certainly to expel the enemy from our territory and, together with the Border Guard Service, to ensure reliable protection of the state border.”

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

The governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also spoke out: “We have a disturbing morning – enemy activity on the border of Krasnoyaruzsky District. I am sure that our military will do everything to deal with this threat. But in order to protect the lives and health of our population, we are starting to relocate people living in Krasnoyaruzsky District to safer places,” he said in a statement on Telegram. (sure)