Politico: The Ukrainian Armed Forces pointed out a lack of training in studying drones and mines

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line accuse NATO of preparing them for another battle. About it reports Politico.

As the publication learned, the training programs of the North Atlantic Alliance do not correspond to the military operations taking place in the country. It is alleged that the training was conducted using manuals that were not adapted to real conditions in Ukraine. In addition, a clear discrepancy between theory and practice was revealed, which cost the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) human lives.

The training Ukrainian soldiers received was based on what NATO forces have been accustomed to in recent years – counter-insurgency, the sources said. Also, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers pointed out a lack of training in studying drones and mines, clearing unexploded ordnance and defensive combat. According to them, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the necessary weapons and ammunition to fight, as prescribed by the alliance doctrine.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have complained about problems with NATO military training. Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the front line expressed their dissatisfaction with the quality of training they received in the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. Ukrainian fighters declared the transferred samples of Western equipment to be unsuitable for conducting an offensive.