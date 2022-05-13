(Reuters) – Ukrainian military officials loaded the bodies of Russian soldiers picked up after fighting in Kiev and Chernihiv regions into refrigerated wagons on Friday.

Volodymr Lyamzin, head of Ukraine’s civil-military cooperation, said his country was acting in accordance with international law and was ready to return the bodies to Russia.

“According to the rules of international humanitarian law, and Ukraine is strictly following them, after the end of the active phase of the conflict, the sides have to return the bodies of the military of another country.”

“Ukraine is ready to return the bodies to the aggressor,” he added.

Lyamzin said there were several refrigerated trains parked in different regions of Ukraine where the bodies of Russian soldiers were being kept.

Several hundred bodies were being stored at a facility outside Kiev filmed by Reuters.

“Several hundred bodies of Russian occupants are kept on this refrigerated train. Most of them were brought from the Kiev region, there are some from the Chernihiv region and some other regions as well,” Lyamzin said.

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarize a neighbor that threatens its security. Ukraine denies posing a threat and says Russia is waging a war of aggression that has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and destroyed cities and towns since the conflict began in late February.

