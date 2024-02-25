Ukrainian soldier waited a week to surrender to the Russians in Avdiivka

Junior sergeant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmitry Dyadchuk said that he waited a week to surrender to the Russians in Avdeevka. This is reported by TASS.

Dyachuk said that he ended up in Avdeevka a week before the Russian units began storming the city. According to the prisoner, on the very first day of the start of active hostilities, he lost all his colleagues, and during the retreat he came under fire from Ukrainian units.

“I ran into the house, sat there, waited. I didn’t have a walkie-talkie, I didn’t have any communication, and I didn’t know the escape route, it wasn’t given to me,” Dyachuk said.