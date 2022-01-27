a soldier of the Ukrainian National Guard opened fire on his companions in a aerospace factory in Dnipro, killing five and wounding five before fleeing with his weapon, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

“A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fired a Kalashnikov assault rifle at factory guards, then fled with his weapon. As a result, five people died and five others were injured.“said a statement.

The ministry notes that the incident took place on the night of Wednesday to Thursday in Dnipro (center) at the Yuzhmash factory, which manufactures ships and space launchers but also missiles, vehicles and industrial tools.

(You can read: The Donbas crisis, eight years of fighting and more than 14,000 dead).

“The motives for the crime are still unknown.“, the ministry said.

The aggressor, born in 2001, had just received his weapon before starting his guard shift.

National Guard Commander Nikolai Balan went to the scene, where a special operation has been launched to find the fugitive, the statement added.

(We recommend: Russia considers Biden’s idea of ​​sanctions against Putin ‘destructive’.)

The shootings in the military units of the countries of the former USSR they are a recurring phenomenon, often linked to hazing, which has long been a major problem in these countries, especially Russia.

Although the situation has improved, these initiation rites are regularly the cause of suicides or murders.

You may also be interested in:

Novak Djokovic may be at the ATP 500 in Dubai, which does not require vaccinations

SpaceX rocket out of control will crash into the moon

The shocking video that shows a ‘dead’ rising in the morgue

AFP