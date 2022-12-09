The cruelty of war

In this video posted on Facebook, a wounded Ukrainian soldier can be seen being loaded onto the back of a pick-up truck to reach a first aid post. Given the gravity, fellow soldiers try to keep him awake by singing along the way along the Ukrainian countryside. The man, visibly suffering, shows his wedding ring to the camera of his smartphone which is filming him thinking of his wife and her children. The video posted by Irina Timofeyeva on Facebook contains the comment “This is what matters: life! Enough with the bullshit”. The soldier was probably wounded near Bakhmut where the toughest clashes with the Russians have been taking place in the last few hours. “The fiercest fighting with Russian troops is in Bakhmut, Donetsk. I thank all our guys who are clashing with the enemy right there, every day, every night, every hour,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a video message. after a meeting with the Army General Staff to take stock of the situation on the ground.



00:58