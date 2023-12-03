Home page politics

“Friendly Fire” – shelling by friendly troops. Near Bakhmut, a Ukrainian infantryman diverted his own fire to repel a Russian attack. © Ukrinform/dpa

The situation seemed hopeless; he had ended his life: an infantryman ordered fire on his own position and survived the Russian encirclement.

Bakhmut – Mel Gibson stands straight and heroically between the whirring bullets as he orders the radio operator behind cover to shout “Broken Arrow” into the radio. Airmen immediately take off from an aircraft carrier and drop bombs on the small group of Marine soldiers under Gibson’s command. With terrible consequences for enemy; and friend. So much for Hollywood. Apart from the acting weaknesses that critics attributed to Gibson in the lead role, the story of then US Colonel Harold (“Hal”) G. Moore was a reality – and “Broken Arrow” also took place that way. The Battle of the La Drang Valley was the first significant encounter between American and North Vietnamese troops during the Vietnam War – and “Broken Arrow” was the Americans’ last resort from the advancing enemy.

In the Ukraine war, another soldier radioed something like “Broken Arrow”. CNN calls him Serhii – he was given the call sign “Fin” as a nod to his past in Finland. And he doesn’t want to know anything about heroism. Surrounded by Vladimir Putin’s invasion forces and ready to die, the Ukrainian infantryman called from his cover for an artillery strike – on his own position. And he survived the hail of bombs. Apparently also because the soldiers from Russia probably wouldn’t have believed him capable of his hussar feat in life.

Serhii serves according to information from CNN as an infantryman in the 80th Galician Air Assault Brigade. He joined the army shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and left Finland, where he had lived and worked as a craftsman for the past decade, to enlist as a volunteer.

Surrounded by Putin’s troops and ready to die

At the end of October, he and his unit are said to have received the order to hold the trenches on the Ukrainian Eastern Front on the outskirts of Bakhmut. This mission was supposed to last three days, but ended up dragging on for two weeks after the unit was pinned in its positions by enemy fire. When the evacuation team for the wounded arrived, Serhii apparently insisted that they grab the other men first and that he would wait for the next opportunity. But that opportunity never came. Whenever other units arrived, they were pinned down by the constant Russian bombardment and were unable to reach Serhii. Serhii up CNN: “We were under constant enemy fire. The enemy seemed to be looking for our weaknesses or testing our endurance.”

According to his own statements, he survived several attacks by Russian drones; He survived by supplying Ukrainian drones. Over time, many soldiers were evacuated until Serhii was alone in the bunker because he was the only one of all his comrades who remained uninjured. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian position had apparently been overrun and surrounded by Russians. “I was surrounded by enemies,” Serhii explained. “When they couldn’t hear me, I whispered the coordinates over the radio and our artillery fired at them.” Believing he wouldn’t survive, Serhii contacted his commander over the radio and asked him to launch artillery attacks on his own position.

CNN further reports that the Ukrainian apparently crawled through the Russian lines after the attack and was picked up by his own troops. According to the report, the Ukrainian could have spoken in Russian to some enemy soldiers – they apparently took him for a comrade, without noting that parts of his equipment, such as his boots, belonged to soldiers from the opposing side.

Russia’s merciless push with “disposable infantry”

Dying from being shot at by your own troops is actually part of everyday life in a war – shells fired make no difference. Christoph Birnbaum explains the reason Deutschlandfunk to “Field Marshal Chance”: “In the 19th century, the military thinker von Clausewitz always spoke of the ‘fog of war’. And by that he meant the many imponderables that occur on the battlefield and can overturn even the best planning. But even today, in the age of joystick warriors, ‘smart bombs’ and remote-controlled drones, war in its extreme moments – in hand-to-hand combat – is always reduced to one thing: chaos. Birnbaum wrote this more than ten years ago – it still applies in Ukraine. Mutually. But the Russian leadership places little value on its own troops.

At least he publishes it Daily Express Citing Ukrainian sources, well over 250,000 Russians have died in the war between Vladimir Putin’s army and the Ukrainian defenders, which has now been raging for almost two years; According to statistics from Russian officers, 60 percent of them are victims of friendly fire. The British think tank also describes it as a “meat grinder”. Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies Russian infantry tactics, especially in the second year of the Ukrainian War. Authors Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds describe valuing Russian soldiers through their leadership as tantamount to “disposable infantry.”

“Friendly fire” is also part of everyday life in Ukraine

Serhii would probably confirm this impetuous deployment of Russian troops. Rapid advances by Russian troops can be observed again and again, as well as their hasty retreats from the enemy. The reason for the losses of Russian troops lies, on the one hand, in the strength of the Ukrainian counteroffensive – pro-Russian military bloggers loudly claim Daily Expressthat the Russians themselves sometimes react in panic to pressure from Ukrainian troops during the offensive. Other commentators see the panic caused by their uncoordinated, sometimes chaotic withdrawal. Many analysts criticize the Russian leadership style. In the online magazine Was on the rocks Michael Kofman and Rob Lee still give Ukraine’s counteroffensive a good chance because, in the authors’ opinion, the Russian occupiers are playing into their hands. “In view of the available teams, the Russians are fighting too aggressively and too cockily,” they say.

Already at the beginning of the Ukrainian war, Jack Watling had predicted that a situation like the one that had apparently saved the life of the Ukrainian Serhii would become typical of Russian warfare. In the Guardian analyzed the research officer for land warfare at the British Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies Shortly after the invasion, it was reported that units for this operation that had gotten out of control had been thrown together wildly and would hardly be recognizable because of their sometimes different uniforms.

The lack of enthusiasm for deployment at the enlisted rank level, confusing command structures and “mistakes in team fire,” as he wrote, meant that the Russian troops were repeatedly falling behind against the Ukrainian defenders.

For this reason alone, an enemy breaking into the depths of one’s own combat zone does not necessarily result in a final defeat for a well-prepared and well-equipped defender like the Ukrainian troops – and therefore does not necessarily mean subsequent fire from one’s own troops. The military calls this kind of thing “friendly fire” – “friendly fire”; often associated with the death of one’s own soldiers. Modern communication on the battlefield makes this increasingly likely. In the recent past, the time from target detection to the use of the artillery weapon has shrunk to just a few minutes.

At Hollyood, Hal Moore’s radio operator had barely given the order when, in the next scene, the planes were shot from the carrier. As Colonel Markus Ziegler from the Austrian Armed Forces writes, the minutes between the request and the order to fire have now been extended again due to the requirements of international humanitarian law: “The main thing here is to check the risk of collateral damage or the necessity and legality of a request .”