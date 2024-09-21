A captured Ukrainian soldier got into an infantry fighting vehicle and realized that he had fallen into the hands of the Russian military

Captured Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldier Nikolai Ustenko got into an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and realized that he had ended up with Russian soldiers. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“It was already time for the shift to start, we heard the sound of an infantry fighting vehicle, ran out and got into this infantry fighting vehicle. That is, as we moved, we realized that we had ended up with the Russians, not our own,” he said.

According to the Ukrainian prisoner of war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders convinced the soldiers that his unit was covered by troops that were nearby. However, the soldier then realized that the brigade was the only one in the area. The soldier’s unit was in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

Earlier, captured Ukrainian fighter Ruslan Poltoratsky said that despite supply problems, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command asked cooks to cook steaks and caviar tartlets for themselves. He added that commanders were constantly stealing army property, in particular, food intended for soldiers’ kitchens.