Ukrainian Armed Forces machine gunner admits shooting three Russian prisoners of war

A machine gunner from the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confessed during interrogation to shooting three Russian prisoners of war.

They brought three prisoners of war and told me: “Shoot them.” I refused. They told me: “Choose, either you or them.” I shot them. prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command, during the invasion of the Kursk region, ordered an attack on a passenger train with the aim of pushing Russia to declare war on Ukraine.

Related materials:

Russia opens case on cruel treatment of prisoners of war by Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after a video was published showing Ukrainian soldiers torturing Russian prisoners.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict”). Investigators intend to verify the information made public and hold those involved accountable.

On August 28, it was reported that a Ukrainian Armed Forces medic with the call sign Cannibal was spotted in Kursk Oblast torturing Russian prisoners. The doctor, named Varvara, told Ukrainian media that she hated all Russians and considered them inhuman.

A branding tool was found on a Ukrainian soldier killed in Kursk Oblast

A strange tool resembling a brand was found on a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who was killed in the Kursk region. This was reported by the commander of the international brigade “Pyatnashka” Akhra Avidzba. According to him, documents were also found on the soldier, which indicated his military unit.

These are the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine. He was going to brand [пленных] Akhra Avidzba Commander of the International Brigade “Pyatnashka”

Earlier, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in a number of villages in the Kursk region fired at the homes of evacuated residents from armored personnel carriers and “just had fun while the houses were burning.” According to the diplomat, Ukrainian soldiers “out of some kind of anger or animal cruelty” have already destroyed and looted a large number of abandoned houses.

Related materials:

Captured intelligence officer reveals Ukrainian Armed Forces’ plan to attack Kursk region

Captured Ukrainian intelligence officer Mikhail Shkoda, who was the first to enter the Russian region, stated that Ukrainian troops planned to advance as far as possible in the Kursk region and not get involved in fighting.

“Your task is to break through quickly, the further you go, the better, and those forces should follow you as the main force,” he quoted the command order.

Skoda also reported that the intelligence officers who attacked the Kursk region were trained at an intelligence training center located in the building of a comprehensive school in the village of Korchak in the Zhitomir region.

The village of Korchak, not far from Zhitomir, there was an intelligence school there, the 199th intelligence center, I was there for about two months, we went to the training ground, studied in classes, there was an ordinary two-story children’s school, we lived there Mikhail Shkodaprisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, in preparation for the invasion of the Kursk region, the scouts worked on orientation on the terrain and fording rivers. They also practiced shooting on the move and from different positions, as well as parachute jumps.