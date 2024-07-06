Rozhin: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Torishniy was captured because his fellow soldiers went to work for prostitutes

Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy Torishniy said that he was captured by Russian troops because of his fellow soldiers who went to work for prostitutes. This was reported by military expert Boris Rozhin in his Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian said he was waiting for a rotation on the front lines in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). His fellow soldiers, who were supposed to replace him at the position, went to prostitutes. They invited Torishniy to join them, but he refused because he did not want to cheat on his wife.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spent two days with call girls in a rented apartment and did not return to the unit on time. As a result, Toroshnii was captured.

Earlier it became known that foreign prostitutes in Norway came up with a new scheme to attract clients, claiming that they are refugees from Ukraine. Among the fake “Ukrainians” there are women with passports of Lithuania, Moldova, Spain, and there were also Russian citizens. All of them admitted to the police that thanks to this deception their number of clients increased.