Times of Ukraine: In Kyiv, a Ukrainian soldier attacked security guards at a building with a pistol

In Kyiv, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked security guards of a house with a pistol. This was reported by the Times of Ukraine in its Telegram-channel.

According to journalists, the incident took place in the courtyard of the residential complex “Boulevard of Fountains”. As neighbors said, the man who attacked the guards is a resident of this residential complex. Some time ago, he was wounded at the front, as a result of which he returned home.

The published footage shows a conflict between the men. At one point, the soldier pulled out a pistol and began pointing it at the guard. The cameras also captured a shot from a Ukrainian soldier in the air.

The police were called to the scene. Upon arrival, the offender tried to escape, it is unknown whether he was detained.

Earlier, it was reported that armed soldiers attacked gas station workers in Kyiv. The reason for their aggressive behavior was a remark from gas station employees.