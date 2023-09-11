Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Damaged main battle tanks of Russia on display in the center of Kiev. The Ukrainian army used a captured Russian tank against Moscow’s troops using kamikaze tactics. © IMAGO/Sergei Chuzavkov / ZUMA Wire

Ukraine continually demonstrates enormous ingenuity in the defense of its homeland. Now, for the first time, a captured tank was used in a kamikaze action.

Kiev – Kamikaze drones play a major role in repelling the Russian invasion. Now the Ukrainian army used the kamikaze tactic for the first time with a battle tank captured from Russia. In contrast to the unmanned drone, the vehicle could not function without human control. A volunteer therefore had to risk his life and drove towards Russian positions like that in the tank, which was filled to the brim with explosives Kyiv Post reported on Tuesday (September 11)..

Ukraine War: Soldier apparently volunteers for kamikaze action

According to its own statements, the 128th Mountain Infantry Brigade of Ukraine managed to score a serious hit against the Russian lines in the Ukrainian War. Like that Brigade member Yaroslav Halas said in a Facebook post on Sunday reported that his unit achieved military success in the Zaporizhia region using new tactics and thanks to the courage of one soldier. Vasyl Dudynets, who serves as a vehicle mechanic with the 128th Brigade, volunteered for the kamikaze operation, according to the report.

The goal was to drive a captured Russian tank filled with explosives and grenades to just in front of the Russian defense lines and then detonate it. The soldier said he was aware that he might not make it back. “It would have meant instant death if the tank had been hit and the explosives exploded,” Halas quoted the volunteer as saying. “[…] It was clear – after that I would either live or be dead,” continued Dudynets.

This is not the case in normal combat, “when your arms and legs can be torn off and your wife or children then help you in a wheelchair.” For him there are only two options: come back from the war unscathed or die immediately. “That’s why I reported immediately when the commanders suggested this special combat mission,” the soldier continued.

Kamikaze tanks against Russian lines: This is how the volunteer’s mission went

In order not to reveal too much about their own tactics, the mountain infantry unit’s report remains vague. The exact location and time of the action are therefore unclear. However, it is reported that the volunteer drove the tank as close as possible to the lines of the Russian troops. He then jumped off, ran back towards the Ukrainian positions and detonated the explosives in the tank from a distance. According to Halas, the soldier Dudynets was nicknamed “Kamikaze” by his comrades.

About the term kamikaze The term kamikaze comes from Japanese and means something like “divine wind”. During World War II, Japanese pilots used this tactic against Allied ships. The attacks on military targets were carried out as “suicide missions” and therefore involved the death of the pilot. In the context of kamikaze drones, the term refers to an unmanned aerial vehicle that can only be used once because it is destroyed during use.

According to the report, when using the kamikaze tank, it was crucial that the Russian weapons were within range of the detonation. “The explosion was so effective that our infantry has not been disturbed from these positions since then,” said the brigade’s press service about the successful military operation. Like many other reports from the war, the information could not initially be independently verified.