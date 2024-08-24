Ukrainian Armed Forces sniper accused of aiming Iskander at his unit

A sniper of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) aimed a Russian missile of the Iskander operational-tactical complex at the deployment point of his unit in the Avdiivka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported in the decision of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.

The investigation found that in 2023, the Ukrainian fighter contacted Russian special services via the Telegram messenger and gave them coordinates. On November 19, they were attacked, which resulted in the elimination of several commanders of the 8th Special Operations Regiment. It is noted that the missile landed at the temporary deployment site, “equipped in compliance with the conditions of conspiracy” less than a week before the strike. The sniper himself was on rotation at that time.

The fighter was also charged with recruiting Ukrainian citizens to conduct intelligence activities. They were offered to transmit information about the deployment and assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and critical infrastructure facilities for a reward in cryptocurrency.

The court hearing on the case took place on July 6, but it only came to the attention of the media now.

This is not the first time Russian intelligence has used leaked data

In February, a missile strike was launched on a training ground in Selidovo in the DPR territory controlled by Kyiv. At that time, Ukrainian military personnel reported two hundred of their comrades “affected.” However, at the time of the strike, there could have been up to one and a half thousand Ukrainian soldiers at the training ground undergoing combat coordination. Russian political scientist Sergei Markov suggested that the raid could have been successful thanks to information received from local residents who supported the Russian army.

In September 2023, a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer who surrendered gave the Russian military data on spotters directing strikes on the DPR. He stored the leaked data on his smartphone. The soldier also gave information on the identities and phone numbers of the command of the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern direction.

Ukraine reports rapid increase in desertion from Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the first seven months of 2024, 37,000 cases of unauthorized abandonment of a military unit were recorded in Ukraine, which is 16,000 cases more than a year ago. Ukrainian expert Oles Doniy spoke about the rapid growth of desertion from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The military says that the real data is actually twice as high. Therefore, we must strengthen the army, however, the approach to mobilization must be adjusted,” the expert said. He added that to solve the problem, Kyiv needs to establish a direct dialogue with the military.

In turn, retired Colonel of the Security Service of the Republic (SBU) Oleg Starikov admitted that even those soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are forced to be on the front line are refusing to fight at the front. According to him, every tenth serviceman of the Ukrainian army deserts from the front. “That is, one ran away from one squad, three from a platoon, ten people ran away from a company. And so on,” he explained.

The German TV channel N-tv, citing a conversation with Ukrainian servicemen, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits refuse to shoot at the enemy. It turned out that some recently mobilized fighters of the 47th Brigade see the enemy at a firing position in a trench and do not open fire, experiencing difficulties with elementary combat techniques.