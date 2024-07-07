In the Moscow region, police detained a Ukrainian who set up a drug lab

In the Pushkinsky urban district of the Moscow region, the police detained a 40-year-old Ukrainian citizen for setting up a drug lab on the territory of a dacha. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

A criminal case has been opened against the foreigner. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

On July 2, security forces came to search the house in the gardening non-profit partnership (SNT) “Mayak”, which was rented by the detainee. There they found more than 50 containers with liquid substances weighing approximately 22 kilograms and equipment for the production of drugs.

Earlier, Moscow Region police discovered a drug lab producing mephedrone and detained three of its workers.