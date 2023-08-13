Beaches in Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea, have been closed since February 2022 due to the presence of marine explosives

In Odessa, a city on the Ukrainian coast, the beaches were reopened for the 1st time on Saturday (12.Aug.2023) since the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia, in February 2022. The entire coast of Ukraine was closed due to risks to bathers due to the presence of marine explosives.

The local government has determined that the beaches, bathed by the Black Sea, are open from 8 am to 8 pm (local time). During air strike alerts, staying on the coast is prohibited.

A lifeguard told the news agency Reuters that anti-mine nets were installed to prevent bathers from going to risk areas and stepping on any explosive placed in shallow water.

“The network will stop [os explosivos]. And the mines themselves will also be visible from shore under favorable weather conditions.” According to the professional, if mines appear, “emergency services will be notified”.



reproduction/Twitter @Heroiam_Slava Containment barrier was placed to warn bathers in an area with danger of containing explosive mines

On Twitter, users shared videos of the opening of the beach in Odessa. Watch: