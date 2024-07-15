State Education Quality Service of Ukraine: Schoolchildren Use the State Language Less

Schoolchildren in Ukraine have begun to use the Ukrainian language less for communication. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the State Education Service of Ukraine, which in Telegram The publication “Strana” cites.

According to the State Service, the popularity of Ukrainian among schoolchildren fell by 17 percent between 2023 and 2024. If at the beginning of the special military operation 91 percent of students called the state language of Ukraine their native language, now the number of such students is 74 percent.

In everyday life, outside of school, only 40 percent of students now communicate in Ukrainian, and the figure varies significantly depending on the region. Thus, in the east of the country, only 17 percent of schoolchildren speak Ukrainian at home, while in the west – 74 percent.

Earlier, Taras Kremin, the authorized representative for the protection of the state language in Ukraine, said that children in the country are inclined to bilingualism and do not have sufficient command of the state language. According to him, Kyiv should strengthen control over compliance with the law on the state language, which determines Ukrainian as the language of the educational process.