The Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempt to penetrate saboteurs

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) attempted to invade Russia in the Belgorod region. The Ministry of Defense reports this.

According to the ministry, the saboteurs attempted to break into Russian territory in the areas of the settlements of Spodaryushino and Kozinka. The DRG entered from the territory of the Sumy region of Ukraine.

All enemy attacks were repelled, the military department emphasized. Russian aviation and artillery attacked the enemy. The saboteurs lost up to 30 personnel, as well as three tanks, two other armored vehicles and two MLRS vehicles.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attacks on Russian cities and villages during the elections. According to him, the goals of these attacks are to divert attention from the real situation of Ukrainian troops in the special operation zone.