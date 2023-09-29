Shot: Ukrainian saboteurs attacked the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region in an infantry fighting vehicle

Ukrainian saboteurs in infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) tried to break into Russian territory in the Bryansk region. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel with a link to its own source.

It is noted that border guards discovered a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) in the area of ​​the Snov River near the village of Lugovoy, Klimovsky district. According to the source, there were about 10 saboteurs, they were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

In addition, artillery shelling was conducted before the breakout attempt. The saboteurs were thrown back, and some of them were wounded. There was no breach of the border.

In early September, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that employees of the Border Directorate of the FSB of Russia, together with units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, stopped an attempt to penetrate the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Sevsky district.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.