The military and the FSB of the Russian Federation thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break into the Belgorod and Kursk regions

The governors of the Kursk and Belgorod regions confirmed an attempt to break through the border by saboteurs on the morning of Tuesday, March 12. The FSB reported that since March 10, more than 100 Ukrainian saboteurs have been eliminated during several attempts to break through the Russian border.

In addition, six enemy tanks, a Caesar self-propelled artillery mount and 20 armored vehicles were destroyed. The intelligence service also denied information spread online that Ukrainian saboteurs had infiltrated settlements in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

At the moment, strikes against the enemy continue.

Regional heads spoke about the consequences of the attack

The head of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that as a result of the shooting battle, the saboteurs were not allowed to break into the territory of the Russian Federation. At the same time, he emphasized that the shelling of the village of Tetkino by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has been continuing since the morning, and one victim is known to have already received assistance.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Starovoit clarified that the region came under a massive drone attack at night, as a result of which the air defense forces shot down 11 drones. At the moment, there remains a missile threat in the region.

In addition, the Grayvoronsky urban district of the Belgorod region is under mortar and artillery fire. It is reported that the territory of the region came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Czech Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and from the Tochka-U tactical missile system (TRK). No one was injured as a result of this.

In the city of Grayvoron, various damages were detected in 11 private households and 5 cars. The district court building was also damaged by shrapnel. Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

Private houses were damaged in the villages of Golovchino, Zamostye and Gora-Podol. Residents of five settlements were left without electricity.

The saboteurs tried to break through in three directions of the Belgorod region

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that the country’s Armed Forces (AF) together with units of the border service of the FSB of Russia ripped off a morning attempt by saboteurs to make a breakthrough into the border area. The enemy attack began at three o'clock in the morning.

The breakthrough attempt was carried out using tanks and armored combat vehicles simultaneously in three directions in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobovka, Nekhoteevka and Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region. The saboteurs were hit by aviation, missile forces and artillery. There were no border violations.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the border area on the Ukrainian side in the Odnorobovka area, three tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the Nekhoteevka area, and two tanks in the Spodaryushino area. In addition, from 8:00 to 8:25, four attacks by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) trying to break into the village of Tetkino, Kursk region, were repulsed.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The situation with the attempt to break through Ukrainian DRGs and drones was commented on in the Kremlin

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attempted attacks by Ukrainian DRGs and drones on March 12, said that Russian military personnel are on alert. He emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything necessary, and also noted the work of the air defense system.

Of course, terrorist activity continues, attempts to strike civilian targets, and so on, by the Kyiv regime. Our military is on alert, the air defense continues Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The fact that the Ukrainian DRG attempted to break into the Kursk and Belgorod regions became known on the morning of March 12. The soldiers tried to cross the border in several pickup trucks. It was reported that there were at least a minimum of casualties during the fighting in the Tetkin area of ​​the Kursk region and residents of the Belgorod region were wounded in Grayvoron. According to war correspondent Alexander Kots, the preparation of the attack by Ukrainian fighters was revealed several days ago.