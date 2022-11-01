These images are opening up a very heated international debate. It would be a Ukrainian raider who places explosives charges on a Russian helicopter inside the Pskov base. The problem is that Pskov is very far from Ukraine: the airport is on the borders of Estonia, in the Baltic. How did the Kiev commandos get there? The man is dressed in an anonymous uniform, which allows him to blend in with the Russian soldiers on duty in the installation, evidently devoid of particular surveillance. According to the Kiev Ministry of Defense, the raid resulted in the destruction of two KA52 Alligator combat helicopters while two others were damaged.

By Gianluca Di Feo



01:16