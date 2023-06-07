The Ministry of Defense confirmed the explosion of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline by Ukrainian saboteurs

On June 5, the Ukrainian DRG (sabotage and reconnaissance group) blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. This is reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the explosion occurred at about 21:00 in the area of ​​the village of Masyutovka, Kharkiv region. As a result of the incident, the Russian military was not injured, but there are wounded among the civilian population who have already received assistance. The department called it a terrorist act, as a result of which the ammonia pipeline was depressurized and “ammonia residues are being bled from Ukrainian territory.”

The head of the military administration of the region, Oleg Sinegubov, announced six explosions near the ammonia pipeline on June 6.

Yesterday, at about 17:45, the enemy again fired at the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansky district. Six arrivals were recorded in the area of ​​the pumping station near the village of Masyutovka Oleg SinegubovHead of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

After that, the First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov showed footage with a spreading cloud of ammonia. In the footage, you can see a large white cloud that spreads through a wooded area, rising up. However, according to eyewitnesses, a cloud of ammonia flies towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Sinegubov, at the moment there is no ammonia in the air in the settlements of the Kupyansky district.

Restarting the ammonia pipeline

The Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is designed to export ammonia from Russia to Europe. This is the only such pipeline in Russia, its length is 2417 kilometers, of which about 40 percent passed through the territory of Ukraine. In 2020, two million tons of ammonia were pumped through it, data for 2021 were not disclosed, in 2022 it ceased to function.

The launch of the ammonia pipeline is one of Russia’s conditions for extending the grain deal, since ammonia is used in the agricultural industry. So, December at the UN promised to open the ammonia pipeline by the end of 2022. Otherwise, in 2023, there may be problems with the availability of food around the world.

This is extremely important, almost more important than grain Martin GriffithsUN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs

In May 2023 media reported on the counterclaims of Ukraine for the launch of the ammonia pipeline. Among them, for example, an increase in the number of ports involved in the grain deal, as well as the expansion of the Black Sea initiative to a greater number of goods.

What is the danger of ammonia release

When ammonia is released into the air, it mixes with water vapor, resulting in a poisonous cloud that trails along the ground. Such a cloud can travel great distances without dissipating, endangering human settlements.

Ammonia is a highly corrosive substance that, upon contact, irreversibly damages living cells and leads to their death. The presence of ammonia in the environment, such as air or water, can cause irritation and severe burns to the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes, and very high levels of ammonia can cause blindness and damage the lungs.

The onset of ammonia exposure is indicated by a sore throat, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and eye irritation. Prolonged exposure to gas causes skin burns

Since ammonia gas destroys the surface layers of the lung epithelium, this increases the risk of developing a bacterial or fungal infection in victims. Acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute lung injury are also common complications of poisoning.

Ammonia emissions are also very dangerous for the environment and can lead to an environmental disaster. Wind-blown ammonia fumes burn leaves and cause irreparable damage to crops.

Even at extremely low concentrations, ammonia entering water bodies is harmful to aquatic organisms. For example, the rupture of an ammonia pipeline in the US state of Kansas in 2004, then anhydrous ammonia seeped into the stream and killed more than 25 thousand fish, including some endangered species. The economic loss due to the accident was $680,715, including $459,415 in environmental remediation.