Medical unit soldier: Ukrainian saboteurs disguise themselves as Russian military

Nadezhda, a soldier of the medical unit of the operational combat tactical formation (OCTF) “Cascade”, said that Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Ugledar direction began to disguise themselves as Russian military and civilians, reports RIA News.

She emphasized that medical unit soldiers often move between military units, including at night, when saboteurs are most active.

“Some move in civilian cars, those who were caught, there were indications that they moved in civilian cars, just if you drive in the evening, in the morning, we try not to pick up anyone or slow down,” Nadezhda said.

According to her, Ukrainian saboteurs travel in civilian cars and also often wear the uniform of Russian military personnel.

Earlier, Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Lavrynovych, who was captured by the Russian military in the Zaporozhye direction, spoke about the injuries he received due to shelling with cluster munitions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.